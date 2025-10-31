Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 3,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 118,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 94 shares in the company, valued at $123,012.16. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,555.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,154.70. This trade represents a 78.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,827 shares of company stock worth $2,371,208 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,325.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,336.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,373.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,454.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,304.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,218.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The business had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

