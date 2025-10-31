HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 3,841 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

