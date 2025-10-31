Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,210,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,133,000 after buying an additional 214,933 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,866,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,780,000 after buying an additional 957,359 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,769,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after buying an additional 129,334 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,599,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 2.6%

AGI stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.96 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 33.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.