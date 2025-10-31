IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 250,259 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 505.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,259 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

TCAF stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.