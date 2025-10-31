Jennison Associates LLC Buys 36,639 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3,624.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,639 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $29,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Equinix by 121.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $833.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $795.35 and a 200-day moving average of $816.00. The company has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.76.

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

