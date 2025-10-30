Rossby Financial LCC Lowers Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Rossby Financial LCC reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,441,729,000 after purchasing an additional 769,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,861,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,077,000 after purchasing an additional 99,884 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,181,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $188.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,976. This represents a 87.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $171,149.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 257 shares in the company, valued at $39,413.52. This represents a 81.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 72,111 shares of company stock worth $13,921,073 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $265.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $268.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.82.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 229.36%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.