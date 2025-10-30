Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.86 and traded as high as $44.00. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 2,234 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAYD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taylor Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Taylor Devices Stock Up 0.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $138.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 20.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAYD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the first quarter worth $212,000. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 60.6% during the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 42,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 24.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Taylor Devices by 10.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 53,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the second quarter valued at $304,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

