Clearfield (CLFD) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.07%. On average, analysts expect Clearfield to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $498.68 million, a PE ratio of 3,611.00 and a beta of 1.78. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Securities cut Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Clearfield by 116.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1,690.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth $2,307,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

