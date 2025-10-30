Cartesian Therapeutics (RNAC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Cartesian Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter.
Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. On average, analysts expect Cartesian Therapeutics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $213.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Cartesian Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 114.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 44,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 133.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile
Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.
