Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $118.50 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $124.61. The firm has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,040 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.