Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 24,039 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 137,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 36,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 260,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.