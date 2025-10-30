Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF $ONEY

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $111.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average of $110.09. The stock has a market cap of $816.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $118.17.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

