Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,283 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 208,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.9% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $143.15 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

