Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $32.79 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $32,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11,500.0% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $113,000.

IWY stock opened at $288.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $288.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.35.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

