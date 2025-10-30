Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 623 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wit LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,221,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after buying an additional 879,152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

VB stock opened at $255.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.