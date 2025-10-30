Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 9,816 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,816 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.9% during the first quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 63.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI stock opened at $123.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $141.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.59.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $679.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,117 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $275,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,520. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Larry Kraus sold 8,921 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,162,495.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,410.49. The trade was a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 128,890 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

