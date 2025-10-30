Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $4.04 Million Position in American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. $AII

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 219,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000.

Separately, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $653,000.

American Integrity Insurance Group Stock Performance

AII opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.88 million and a P/E ratio of 6.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54. American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Integrity Insurance Group ( NYSE:AII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AII. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Integrity Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

American Integrity Insurance Group Profile

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

Featured Stories

