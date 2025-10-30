Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,179 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $37.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

