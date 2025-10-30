Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $554,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

