Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,578 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 3.0% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $20,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 190,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,275 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $79,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,493,000 after buying an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.2% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,686,934. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.8%

SCHW stock opened at $94.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.99. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $171.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

