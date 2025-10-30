Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 53,700 shares, a growth of 490.1% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,165,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,799,000 after purchasing an additional 110,353 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 168.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDMO opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01.

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

