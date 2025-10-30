Short Interest in SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW) Rises By 475.0%

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,600 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SHF Stock Down 9.7%

NASDAQ:SHFSW opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. SHF has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Get SHF alerts:

About SHF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.