Short Interest in SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW) Rises By 475.0%

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,600 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SHF Stock Down 9.7%
NASDAQ:SHFSW opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. SHF has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
About SHF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SHF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- These 3 High-Momentum ETFs Are Riding the Tech Wave
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Verizon Results Trigger Rebound in High-Yield Stock
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Picks & Shovels: Investing in the Physical Foundation of AI
Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.