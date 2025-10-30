Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 3,300 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $251.73 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.62 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.33, for a total transaction of $231,330.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,688.33. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 48,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $11,155,181.60. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,822 shares of company stock worth $32,540,844. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.14.

Get Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.