ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 44.06%.The firm had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 5.33. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ADMA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 28.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 142,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.