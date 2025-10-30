Austin Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 434.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480,835 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4,775.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $92,717,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 178.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,908,000 after purchasing an additional 973,798 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.71. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of -0.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

