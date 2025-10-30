Warby Parker (WRBY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Warby Parker to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $224.4910 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Warby Parker stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.53 and a beta of 2.10. Warby Parker has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $29.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WRBY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Warby Parker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price target on Warby Parker and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $141,360.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,349.24. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 35,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $936,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,181. This represents a 63.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $3,709,521. 18.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 121.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 981.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Warby Parker by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Warby Parker by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 242,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

