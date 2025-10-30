Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,830 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $520,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,145 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,519,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,335 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,585.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,776,601 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $135,910,000 after buying an additional 1,710,433 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,708,349 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $211,332,000 after buying an additional 1,636,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $923,925,000 after buying an additional 1,422,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

