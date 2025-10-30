Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 9.1%

Shares of HRL opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.29. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

