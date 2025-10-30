MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Power Solutions International, Inc. $PSIX

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Power Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Power Solutions International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Power Solutions International by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Power Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Power Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Insider Activity at Power Solutions International

In related news, major shareholder America Corp. Weichai sold 79,839 shares of Power Solutions International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $7,461,752.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,599,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,653,476.14. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Simpkins sold 10,000 shares of Power Solutions International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.64, for a total transaction of $916,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 211,014 shares of company stock worth $18,768,831 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Solutions International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Report on PSIX

Power Solutions International Trading Up 8.4%

NASDAQ:PSIX opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.12. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $121.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 136.57%. The firm had revenue of $191.91 million during the quarter.

About Power Solutions International

(Free Report)

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.