AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.42.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of AME opened at $184.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.