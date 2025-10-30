1,679 Shares in STERIS plc $STE Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 503.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in STERIS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $1,909,667.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,929.62. This represents a 56.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $844,252.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This trade represents a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,389 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

STE stock opened at $236.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $200.98 and a 12 month high of $253.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 38.59%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

