Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 8,700 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 204,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 337,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

VICI Properties Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.