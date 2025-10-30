Spyre Therapeutics (SYRE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Spyre Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.24. On average, analysts expect Spyre Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. Spyre Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26.

In related news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 18,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $299,639.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,382.44. The trade was a 15.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 223,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 167,487 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 48.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

