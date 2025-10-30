Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 163,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,039,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Cencora as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in Cencora by 1.3% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cencora by 4.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 0.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Cencora by 2.4% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $340.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $333.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.43 and its 200-day moving average is $296.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $338.22.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

