Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. $RPD

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 615,400.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 149.12% and a net margin of 3.41%.The firm had revenue of $214.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.470 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $27.00 target price on Rapid7 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $5,315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,518,604 shares in the company, valued at $138,585,521.04. This trade represents a 3.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott M. Murphy sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $27,742.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,738. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 772,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,135,356. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

