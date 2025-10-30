Muzinich & Co. Inc. Purchases 28,463 Shares of Barings Bdc, Inc. $BBDC

Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,463 shares during the period. Barings Bdc accounts for approximately 1.2% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barings Bdc were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Bdc by 293,218.8% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 43,616,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,601,636 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc during the first quarter worth $2,878,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Bdc by 487.5% during the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 298,122 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc during the first quarter worth $2,300,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Bdc by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,959,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 231,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Barings Bdc in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Barings Bdc Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. Barings Bdc, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $949.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Barings Bdc had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 35.67%.The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings Bdc, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings Bdc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.5%. Barings Bdc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Barings Bdc Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

