MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 44.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In related news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,214.37. This trade represents a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DTM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $119.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $106.39 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $115.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.