Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

