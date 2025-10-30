MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Has $194,000 Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 53.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKS. Truist Financial raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $225.38 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $3,000,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,749,900. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

