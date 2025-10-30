Muzinich & Co. Inc. Buys 227,798 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 738,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,798 shares during the period. Hercules Capital accounts for about 5.9% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 499,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 56,932 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,446,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 26.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $137.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.96%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

