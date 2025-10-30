MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 475,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,884 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,064,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,745,000 after purchasing an additional 335,563 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 177,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 41,989 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,855,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,256,000 after buying an additional 53,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.68.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

