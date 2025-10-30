Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 64.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 88,419 shares during the period. Capital Southwest makes up about 2.2% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth approximately $311,170,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 86,185 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 521,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 81,213 shares during the period. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.1% in the second quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 464,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 42,665 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CSWC. UBS Group cut their price objective on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.95. Capital Southwest Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 39.95%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 140.61%.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

Featured Articles

