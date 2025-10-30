iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.09 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

