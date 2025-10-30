Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $226,000 Position in GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF $DRUP

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:DRUP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA DRUP opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41. GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 million, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.12.

About GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF

The GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF (DRUP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a free-float market-cap weighted index of US large-cap companies that are deemed to be at the forefront of disruption and technological advancement. DRUP was launched on Oct 7, 2019 and is issued by GraniteShares.

