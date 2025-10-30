Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Stock Position Decreased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after purchasing an additional 142,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,715,000 after buying an additional 354,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,206,191,000 after buying an additional 86,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after buying an additional 452,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $988,822,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP opened at $216.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.34.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $253.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price target (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Argus lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

