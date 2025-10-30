Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 $UPRO

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,093,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 2,778.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after buying an additional 176,559 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $3,714,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $2,174,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 20,093 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $120.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average is $92.76. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 3.03.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.