Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL Stock Position Decreased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 88,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,744 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $180.04 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $230.02. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

