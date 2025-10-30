Quaker Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 15.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 291,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,976,321.75. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $132,113.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 158,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,499.30. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,432,271 shares of company stock worth $74,229,585 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.92.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE HIMS opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

