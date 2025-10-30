Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC Position Reduced by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,819,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 654.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,248,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,347 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,864,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,397,000 after purchasing an additional 426,092 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 98,262.0% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 225,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 225,020 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,055,000 after purchasing an additional 154,653 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

