MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 850.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 44.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 159,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 49,037 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 343.9% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,453.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 58,264 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ON stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.96.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

